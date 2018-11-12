Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court reverses judgment on Saint Louis Zoo’s gun ban

Appeals court reverses judgment on Saint Louis Zoo’s gun ban

By: Nicholas Phillips November 12, 2018

Citing procedural reasons, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District decided Nov. 6 to reverse a circuit judge’s grant of summary judgment to the Saint Louis Zoo in its bid to ban guns from its premises. Judge Lisa Page, who authored the opinion, wrote that St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty should not have granted summary ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo