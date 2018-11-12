Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Deadline approaching for 2018 V&S submissions

Deadline approaching for 2018 V&S submissions

By: Staff Report November 12, 2018

Missouri Lawyers Media soon will be ranking the top verdicts, settlements and defense wins of 2018. To be considered, cases finalized by Nov. 1 must be submitted to us by Nov. 30. We will accept cases settled from Nov. 1 through the end of 2018 until Dec. 28. Verdict and settlement results may be submitted through our ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo