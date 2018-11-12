Quantcast
Lawyer who sued Greitens nonprofit to run for Missouri AG

By: Associated Press November 12, 2018

Elad Gross worked on his phone outside the St. Louis jail in October 2017, as he waited to speak with people who were arrested in demonstrations against the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith. Photo by David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

A St. Louis lawyer who tried to get the financial records of a dark money group associated with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced that he is running for attorney general.

Elad Gross said Monday that he is running as a Democrat in the 2020 attorney general’s election.

Gross had sued the nonprofit A New Missouri seeking to inspect its financial records. A Cole County judge dismissed the case last week, although Gross says he will appeal.

The 30-year-old Gross said he served in the attorney general’s office from 2014 to 2016 under former Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

He is a 2014 graduate of Washington University School of Law, according to the law school’s website.

