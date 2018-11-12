Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Lawyer who sued Greitens nonprofit to run for Missouri AG

Lawyer who sued Greitens nonprofit to run for Missouri AG

By: Associated Press November 12, 2018

A St. Louis lawyer who tried to get the financial records of a dark money group associated with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced that he is running for attorney general. Elad Gross said Monday that he is running as a Democrat in the 2020 attorney general's election. Gross had sued the nonprofit A New Missouri ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo