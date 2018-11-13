Quantcast
Administrative: Water Service Payments-Monetary Damages-Failure To State Claim

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where customers of a water corporation sought reimbursements of alleged overpayments, the amended class-action petition failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted because the trial court lacked authority to determine the water corporation’s rates under any theory used to frame the complaint. Judgment is affirmed. Agnew v. Missouri-American Water Company (MLW No. 72284/Case ...

