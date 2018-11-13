Quantcast
Civil Practice: Permanent Injunction-Adequate Remedy-Concealed Weapon



By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where a gun activist challenged the zoo’s petition to permanently enjoin him from entering the zoo with a gun, the issues were not established by undisputed fact, and the grant of summary judgment to the zoo is reversed and remanded because the zoo sought injunctive relief without an underlying cause of action for a declaratory ...

