Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law:Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment Inquiry-Statement In Lieu Of Motion

Criminal Law:Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment Inquiry-Statement In Lieu Of Motion

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where a defendant challenged the denial of an abandonment inquiry after his appointed counsel filed a statement in lieu of an amended motion, the filing of a timely statement in lieu of an amended motion does not necessitate an abandonment inquiry, and even though the motion court erred in considering the merits of the pro ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo