Criminal Law:Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment-Retained Counsel

Criminal Law:Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment-Retained Counsel

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where a defendant filed a timely pro se motion for post-conviction relief and then retained counsel who filed an untimely amended motion, the Missouri Supreme Court has declined to extend the abandonment doctrine to excuse an untimely amended motion filed by retained counsel, so the motion court properly refused to conduct an abandonment inquiry and ...

