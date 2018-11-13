Quantcast
Criminal Law:Sexual Abuse-Sufficiency Of Evidence

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for sexual abuse in the second degree arguing that the evidence was insufficient to support the charge because he did not grab the victim’s genitals for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire, the judgment is affirmed because prior case law has held that touching a woman’s genitals is an ...

