Criminal Law:Statutory Rape-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Penetration

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where the evidence in a first-degree statutory-rape case showed that the defendant’s penis touched but not that it penetrated the victim, the evidence was insufficient to support the rape conviction, so the judgment is reversed and remanded for the court to enter a conviction for first-degree child molestation. Judgment is reversed and remanded. State v. Barbee (MLW ...

