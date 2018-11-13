Quantcast
Domestic Relations:Parental Rights-Termination-Changed Circumstances

Domestic Relations:Parental Rights-Termination-Changed Circumstances

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

Where a mother challenged the termination of her parental rights, the trial court failed to make explicit findings regarding future harm to the children, and the judgment is reversed and remanded because the court also failed to consider the mother’s changed circumstances for housing, relationships and her completion of parenting and domestic-violence programs. Judgment is reversed ...

