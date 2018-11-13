Quantcast
Municipal: Trash Rebate Program-Breach Of Contract

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

(1)Where a city paid trash-rebate payments to the owners and managers of multi-unit buildings and trailer parks for more than 30 years, and these plaintiffs challenged the elimination of the rebate program from the city’s budget, the plaintiffs had standing to bring their action, and the city was barred by res judicata from arguing that ...

