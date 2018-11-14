Quantcast
Judge admonishes El Chapo’s lawyer for opening statement

By: Associated Press November 14, 2018

A federal judge admonished the lawyer for Mexican drug smuggler El Chapo on Wednesday after an opening statement that riled Mexican presidents by accusing them of taking bribes. Federal prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to throw out the defense's opening statement at the New York trial of Joaquin Guzman, saying it was "permeated ...

