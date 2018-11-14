Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with dealers in Jeep’s mechanical problems

Jury sides with dealers in Jeep’s mechanical problems

By: David Baugher November 14, 2018

A woman and her daughter will see no award from the Jackson County jury that heard their allegations of mechanical problems with a vehicle they purchased from an Independence dealership. Plaintiffs Laura Vaughn and her daughter, Montana Beyers, alleged in their lawsuit that Landmark Dodge Inc. had sold a 2012 Jeep Liberty to them without disclosing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo