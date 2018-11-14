Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justice legal opinion backs Whitaker’s naming as acting AG

Justice legal opinion backs Whitaker’s naming as acting AG

By: Associated Press November 14, 2018

The Justice Department on Wednesday released an internal legal opinion supporting the legality of Matthew Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general as Democrats press the case that President Donald Trump violated the law and Constitution by making Whitaker the country's chief law enforcement officer. The 20-page opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel, which provides advice ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo