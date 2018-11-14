Quantcast
Lawyers seek 'Apprentice' tapes in Trump immigration suit

Lawyers seek ‘Apprentice’ tapes in Trump immigration suit

By: Associated Press November 14, 2018

Lawyers suing President Donald Trump due to his decision to end special protections shielding certain immigrants from deportation are seeking unaired footage from his reality TV show "The Apprentice" to try to bolster their case alleging the move was racially motivated, the attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for Civil Rights, which sued Trump in February, has issued ...
