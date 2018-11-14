Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Postal Service’s red ink for 12th year as letter-mail drops

Postal Service’s red ink for 12th year as letter-mail drops

By: Associated Press November 14, 2018

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday reported a financial loss for the 12th straight year, citing declines in mail volume and the costs of its pension and health care obligations, as the agency braces for a report ordered by President Donald Trump to address its "unsustainable financial path." Postal officials said they expected next year's finances ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo