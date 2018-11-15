Quantcast
Home / National / John Lennon’s killer says he feels more shame every year

John Lennon’s killer says he feels more shame every year

By: Associated Press November 15, 2018

The man who killed John Lennon told a parole board he feels "more and more shame" every year for gunning down the former Beatle outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. "Thirty years ago I couldn't say I felt shame and I know what shame is now," Mark David Chapman said. "It's where you cover your face, ...

