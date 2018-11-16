Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Info-privacy law is hot —and Missouri law students are into it

Info-privacy law is hot —and Missouri law students are into it

By: Nicholas Phillips November 16, 2018

From massive data breaches at Yahoo to the use of Facebook account data by political campaigns, information privacy is becoming a hot area of law — and Missouri law students are catching the fever.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo