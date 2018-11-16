Nonprofit or government organization: Lindsay Chapman

General Counsel

University of Central Missouri

For Lindsay Chapman, practicing law as general counsel for the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg has been a good fit.

“I really enjoy being on a higher-ed campus,” she said. “It’s the second-best thing to being a lifelong student.”

As an undergraduate student at Kansas State University, Chapman studied human resource management. She said she initially hadn’t considered law school, but she found law to be a key factor in the work she wanted to do in HR.

“When I interned, all the things I thought I would be doing after graduating were in fact handed off to attorneys,” she said. “ . . . That was news to me, and I thought, well, I should go to law school.”

She went on to graduate from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2005.

“I didn’t grow up thinking I would be a lawyer — I wasn’t pre-law in college — but I really enjoy it, and I’m happy it went that way,” she said.

Employment and labor law have been central to her practice following law school.

After graduating from law school, she was an associate at Diekemper, Hammond, Shinners, Turcotte & Larrew in Clayton, advising clients on union-management relations and arbitrating contract disputes.

She then spent a year clerking for U.S. District Judge William D. Stiehl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. She next moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she joined Husch Blackwell as an associate, representing companies in labor and employment law.

Chapman first moved in-house at her undergraduate alma mater, K-State, where she worked for six years as assistant general counsel and senior assistant general counsel.

In 2016, she rejoined Husch as senior counsel in Kansas City, where she primarily served as outside general counsel to the University of Central Missouri. She went in-house again as general counsel for UCM in July.

Her work there is a mix of employment issues and general practice. Chapman said she’s enjoyed working in-house, primarily because it allows her to work closely with one client.

“I like being in-house because it really allows me to get to know the client and become familiar with their needs and their people and their industry and to be able to be a part of their team,” she said.

In the area of employment law, she says she appreciates the fact that no matter which industry one is in, or how far technology has come, “it’s always people that make things happen at the end of the day.”

“If I can help employers or now universities . . . make their institution one where their employees are happy and productive, then I’m doing my job,” she said.

Chapman said particularly enjoyable aspects of her work involve overseeing the campus environmental health and safety program and accessibility services, which provides disability accommodations to campus visitors and students.

“It’s been rewarding for me to have more involvement in the day-to-day operations of the university as far as serving students and faculty,” she said.