Attorney: Woman in alleged homeless scam duped by boyfriend

Attorney: Woman in alleged homeless scam duped by boyfriend

By: Associated Press November 19, 2018

A woman charged with scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake story about a homeless veteran was duped by her former boyfriend and genuinely thought she was helping the man, her attorney said Monday. James Gerrow told ABC's "Good Morning America" that Mark D'Amico was "calling the shots" in the alleged scheme ...

