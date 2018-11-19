Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Separate Offenses-Sentence Enhancements

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Separate Offenses-Sentence Enhancements

By: Staff Report November 19, 2018

Where defendant left the scene of his robbery with opportunity to escape without committing another crime, the district court did not err by counting his assault, involving shooting at a pursuing witness as a separate offense for sentence enhancement under the ACCA. Stras, J., concurring: " A finding that Perry committed his past crimes on different ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo