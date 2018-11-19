Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Fantastic Caverns vent holes to keep chemical from cave

Fantastic Caverns vent holes to keep chemical from cave

By: Associated Press November 19, 2018

A cancer-causing chemical that leaked from a closed industrial site near the Springfield airport is appearing in the Fantastic Caverns tourist stop. Litton Systems used the chemical —trichloroethylene (TCE) — to remove grease from metal parts when it manufactured circuit boards near the airport beginning in the 1960s. The chemical has reached some water wells near ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo