Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal: Habeas Petition-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel-Advising Not to Testify in Defense

Criminal: Habeas Petition-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel-Advising Not to Testify in Defense

By: Staff Report November 20, 2018

Plaintiff filed a habeas petition alleging ineffective assistance of trial counsel, who purportedly dissuaded plaintiff from testifying in his own defense in his rape trial, after trial counsel's cross-examination revealed inconsistencies in the victim's testimony. The Arkansas state court rejected plaintiff's post-conviction petition, concluding that counsel merely made a strategic decision. Where counsel's advice against plaintiff ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo