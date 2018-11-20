Quantcast
Criminal: Sentencing-Reasonableness

November 20, 2018

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to a drug offense challenged his sentence, the judgment is affirmed because the district court did not impose an unreasonable sentence because there was no indication that the court overlooked a relevant factor or erred in weighing the factors. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Hernandez (MLW No. 72308/Case No. 18-1171 - ...

