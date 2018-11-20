Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal: Sentencing-Sexual Exploitation-Maximum Sentence

Criminal: Sentencing-Sexual Exploitation-Maximum Sentence

By: Staff Report November 20, 2018

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor challenged the imposition of the maximum sentence, the judgment is affirmed because the court's speculation that the defendant intended to sell or trade the relevant videos did not serve as the principal basis for the sentencing decision, and the defendant did not ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo