Home / Lawyers In The News / Baker named to St. Louis County judgeship

Baker named to St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report November 21, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Lorne J. Baker to fill an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County. Baker, an administrative law judge since 2016, succeeds Judge John N. Borbonus III, who was recently elevated to circuit judge. He was one of 30 applicants interviewed for the judgeship, along with other finalists Kenneth M. Brison ...

