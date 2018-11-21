Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Businesses must learn new tax law or pay the price in 2019

Businesses must learn new tax law or pay the price in 2019

By: Associated Press November 21, 2018

Small-business owners who don't take time to understand the new tax law may be in for a painful filing season next spring. While accountants and tax attorneys always recommend owners review their finances and meet with tax professionals well before Dec. 31, it's particularly important now because of the law enacted nearly a year ago. Owners ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo