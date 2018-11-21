Quantcast
Home / Local / Fired Missouri education commissioner gets job back

Fired Missouri education commissioner gets job back

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press November 21, 2018

Former Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven got her job back after scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens led a successful effort to oust her last year. State Board of Education members unanimously voted Tuesday to rehire Vandeven in a field with three other top contenders. She previously served as commissioner from 2015 to 2017, when the state ...

