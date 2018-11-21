Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Nursing student gets $227K settlement after being hit by car

Nursing student gets $227K settlement after being hit by car

By: David Baugher November 21, 2018

A Texas nursing student who was struck by a car at a university has garnered a $227,500 settlement. Jessica Benninghoff was on her way to a Christian ethics class at Texas Christian University in April 2016 when she was struck by a Ford Focus driven by Johnathan Howman, and thrown into the air, suffering numerous injuries, ...

