St. Louis attorney suspended for forgery

St. Louis attorney suspended for forgery

By: Nicholas Phillips November 21, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court on Nov. 20 suspended indefinitely the law license of Mary L. Lemp, a lawyer in St. Louis, after finding she had committed forgery in court motions. The judges blocked Lemp from applying for reinstatement for six months.

