Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Drug Distribution – Suppression of Evidence – Probable Cause to Install Trackers

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution – Suppression of Evidence – Probable Cause to Install Trackers

By: Rachel Webb November 27, 2018

Following his indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, defendant moved to suppress evidence obtained from tracking devices law enforcement placed on his car. The district court agreed with defendant's contention that the government lacked probable cause to install the trackers and that the officers executing the warrants lacked good faith to believe there was probable ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo