DOC settles journalist's execution-witness suit

DOC settles journalist’s execution-witness suit

By: Jessica Shumaker November 27, 2018

Three media organizations in Missouri now will have a designated media witness for executions following the settlement of a two-year lawsuit brought by a BuzzFeed News reporter against the Missouri Department of Corrections. Chris McDaniel, who reports on death penalty-related issues for the online news organization, brought the suit against the department’s former director, George Lombardi, ...
