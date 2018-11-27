Quantcast
Missouri Rep. Franks releases video of arrest

Missouri Rep. Franks releases video of arrest

By: Associated Press November 27, 2018

A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers used excessive force while arresting him during a protest of a fatal police shooting. The edited video released Sunday on state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.'s Facebook page was filmed during protests after a white police officer shot 18-year-old Antonio Martin, ...
