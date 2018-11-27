Quantcast
Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

By: Associated Press November 27, 2018

The special counsel in the Russia investigation is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators, an extraordinary allegation that could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence — and potentially more criminal charges. The torpedoing of Manafort's plea deal, disclosed in a court filing Monday, ...
