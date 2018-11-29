Quantcast
Business card led to arrest of Catholic-store attack suspect

By: Associated Press November 29, 2018

A discarded business card led police to the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a religious-supplies store near St. Louis. Details provided by the surviving victims also helped lead investigators to Thomas Bruce, St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said Thursday. Bruce, a 53-year-old married former pastor from Imperial, was ...

