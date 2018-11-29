Quantcast
Hartman named Hawley's state director

By: Staff Report November 29, 2018

U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Hawley named Daniel Hartman, currently chief of staff in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, to serve as his state director. Hartman, a former Army infantry officer who served in Iraq, earned a law degree at the University of Missouri in 2014. He managed Hawley’s successful 2016 campaign for attorney general. Hawley, who takes office ...

