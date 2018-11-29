Report highlights crumbling higher-ed conditions

As much as $1.5 billion must be spent on Missouri’s higher-education institutions to address a backlog of maintenance projects, according to a new report.

Problems include cracked and peeling paint, water-damaged ceilings and walls, buckling floor tiles, elevators that no longer meet code and aging plumbing, the Missouri Department of Higher Education found in its report.

The state’s flagship University of Missouri campus in Columbia needs an estimated $404.2 million for maintenance, according to the report. More than 40 percent of the classrooms and other facilities on the main campus have not had a major renovation in more than 50 years. An additional 28 percent of the buildings have not had a major renovation in more than 25 years.

Part of the problem for all state schools stems from a state law limiting tuition from being raised above the rate of inflation. That leaves schools to rely on the state for added infrastructure costs. In recent years, however, state funding for higher-education institutions has significantly declined.

“Unfortunately, several negative trends outlined in this report have negatively affected learning environments for students, teaching environments for faculty, and lab space for researchers,” wrote Doug Kennedy, chairman of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Kennedy said the agency will use the report to make its case for help to the Legislature.