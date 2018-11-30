Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Attorney sentenced in fatal street-racing crash

Attorney sentenced in fatal street-racing crash

By: Staff Report November 30, 2018

A St. Louis County attorney has been sentenced to 60 days jail time and five years probation on manslaughter charges.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo