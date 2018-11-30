Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Deliberate Indifference-Disregard of Serious Medical Need

Quantcast
By: Staff Report November 30, 2018

Plaintiff, an inmate, appealed the district court’s grant of summary judgment to defendants in plaintiff’s §1983 action. Where plaintiff failed to show defendants knew of but deliberately disregarded plaintiff’s alleged serious medical need, the district court properly dismissed plaintiff’s deliberate indifference claim. Judgment is affirmed. Cornell v. Anderson (MLW No. 72355/Case No. 18-1038 - 2 pages) (U.S. Court ...

