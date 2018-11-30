US waived FBI checks on staff at teen-detention camp

The Trump administration has put the safety of thousands of teens at a Tornillo, Texas, detention camp at risk by waiving FBI fingerprint checks for their caregivers and short-staffing mental health workers, according to an Associated Press investigation and a federal watchdog report.

None of the 2,100 staffers at a tent city holding more than 2,300 teens in the remote desert are going through rigorous FBI fingerprint background checks, according to a Health and Human Services inspector general memo published Tuesday.

“Instead, Tornillo is using checks conducted by a private contractor that has access to less comprehensive data, thereby heightening the risk that an individual with a criminal history could have direct access to children,” the memo says.

HHS spokesman Mark Weber told AP Thursday it was working to complete the FBI fingerprint scans within a month. Several members of Congress also sought to remedy the matter.

“These issues must be addressed and remedied without delay,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It was co-signed by other Democratic House members. They asked for a briefing before Dec. 11 and a hearing in the new Congress early next year.

“Similar to building a wall from sea to shining sea, detaining kids in Tornillo is the most expensive and least effective policy approach that fails to address root causes of migration flows or make anyone safer,” said Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican whose district includes the detention camp.

In addition to the background-check issue, the federal government is allowing the nonprofit running the facility — BCFS Health and Human Services — to sidestep mental-health care requirements. Under federal policy, migrant youth shelters generally must have one mental-health clinician for every 12 kids, however, the federal agency’s contract with BCFS allows it to staff Tornillo with just one clinician for every 100 children. That’s not enough to provide adequate mental-health care, the inspector general office said in the memo.

BCFS acknowledged to the AP that it has one mental-health clinician for every 50 children at Tornillo.

The Trump administration announced in June it would open a temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of Texas. Less than six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers, and it shows signs of becoming permanent.

By Tuesday, 2,324 mostly Central American boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 lived inside the highly guarded facility in canvas tents. More than 1,300 teens have arrived since the end of October. Teens with identical haircuts and government-issued shirts and pants can be seen walking single file, flanked by staff at the front and back.

More people are detained in Tornillo’s tent city than in all but one of the nation’s 204 federal prisons, yet construction continues.

The camp’s population may grow even more if migrants in the caravans castigated by President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Federal officials have said they may send teens from the caravans to Tornillo, according to a nonprofit social-service provider who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

An AP investigation has found that the camp’s rapid growth has created serious problems, including costs that appear to be more than 50 percent higher than the government has disclosed. What began as an emergency, 30-day shelter has transformed into a vast tent city that could cost taxpayers more than $430 million.

Federal plans to close Tornillo by New Years’ Eve will be nearly impossible to meet. There aren’t 2,300 extra beds in other facilities and a contract obtained by AP shows the project could continue into 2020.

Most of the teens at Tornillo came on their own hoping to join family members in the United States.

Some children have been detained at Tornillo since the tent camp opened in June. As the population swells, the young detainees’ anguish has deepened.

“The few times they let me call my mom I would tell her that one day I would be free, but really I felt like I would be there for the rest of my life,” a 17-year-old from Honduras who was held at Tornillo earlier this year told AP. “I feel so bad for the kids who are still there. What if they have to spend Christmas there? They need a hug, and nobody is allowed to hug there.”

After his family passed extensive background checks, the teen was recently released to them. He said he has nightmares he’s back inside. He spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from immigration authorities.

The nonprofit social-service agency contracted to run Tornillo says it is proud of its work. It says it is operating the facility with the same precision and care used for shelters put up after natural disasters.

“We don’t have anything to hide. This is an exceptionally run operation,” said Krista Piferrer, a spokeswoman for BCFS Health and Human Services. “This isn’t our first rodeo.”

She said they have no guidance from the Trump administration regarding what will happen after Dec. 31.

Weber, the HHS spokesman, said no decisions have been made about whether Tornillo will close by year’s end as scheduled.

NO FINGERPRINTS

In June, as detention centers for migrant children overflowed, Scott Lloyd, director of HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, signed a memo granting BCFS a waiver to staff Tornillo without the required child abuse and neglect checks, which raise a red flag about any job candidate with a record of hurting a child. There were two reasons for the waiver, according to the inspector general: first, the agency was under pressure to open the detention camp quickly, and second, Lloyd’s agency assumed Tornillo staff had already undergone FBI fingerprint checks. They had not.

Help-wanted postings quickly popped up, seeking case managers for $15 an hour, youth-care workers for $11.27 per hour. And many signed up, eager to work the 12-hour shifts in the hot sun to bring the extra money home.

Two days after Lloyd waived the safety checks, BCFS opened the tent city. Lloyd, under fire for his handling of the migrant crisis, was transferred out of the refugee-resettlement branch and to a different division of HHS last week.

Three service providers who were brought on to work in the camp in recent months told AP they were not fingerprinted.

Failing to properly check staffers’ backgrounds “can lead to potential abuse and neglect of these kids,” according to Dr. Colleen Kraft, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Since the facility opened, BCFS has been checking job candidates’ national and local criminal histories and doing multi-state sex-offender-registry checks, Piferrer said.

BCFS has filed more than 30 reports on “significant incidents” at Tornillo since June, including some involving interactions between the children and staff, but none of a sexual nature, Piferrer said. Weber did not immediately respond to questions about the incidents Tuesday.

FBI fingerprint background checks can be completed in a few minutes and reveal much more information about job candidates than checks that simply run a person’s name against criminal-history databases, said Jeffrey Harp, a retired FBI assistant special agent in charge.

“How do you know the person is who they say they are unless you do a fingerprint check? They can’t lie about their fingerprints, but they can lie about their name or take on someone else’s identity who has a crystal clean record,” Harp told AP. “More and more employers are finding out they have an employee who is problematic only after the fact, and that’s because their employment screening isn’t really comprehensive.”

‘NOBODY KNOWS’

Most of the children locked inside Tornillo are never charged with a crime; crossing illegally into the U.S. is a civil offense. By law, migrant children traveling alone into the U.S. must be sent to a government shelter where they stay until they can be united with relatives or other sponsors while awaiting immigration-court hearings. Migrant children’s time in government custody has grown longer this year, in part due to the Trump administration’s new requirements for deep background checks on sponsors who agree to take in young immigrants.

Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia, whose El Paso nonprofit works with recent immigrants, said Tornillo is far more secretive than other government shelters, where he and his staff are routinely allowed inside. At Tornillo workers must sign non-disclosure agreements and visitors are rarely allowed.

“What’s happening inside? Nobody knows. They cannot speak about what they see,” he said. “We’ve been doing this work for 20 years and we’ve never seen anything like this.”

BCFS says the shelter at Tornillo has had more media, elected officials, advocacy organizations, child welfare experts and attorneys tour the site than any other HHS facility. The nonprofit said confidentiality agreements are standard, to protect the privacy and rights of clients and those served.

‘COUNTING THE DAYS’

In June, as migrant child-detention centers overflowed, HHS announced it was opening a rapidly built tent city at Tornillo, with the idea that most kids would stay a few days. Within the week, there was talk of making a detention camp 10 times as big.

Because the camp is on federal property — part of a large U.S. Customs and Border facility — it is not subject to state licensing requirements. It has food, first aid, activities and bunk beds, though there are no normal-life activities for stressed-out teens, like formal school, therapy or unsupervised stretches.

Federal officials have said repeatedly that only children without special needs were being sent to Tornillo. Facility administrators, however, recently acknowledged that the Tornillo detainees included children with serious mental-health issues who needed to be transferred out to facilities in El Paso, according to a person with knowledge of the discussion. The person spoke on a condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the discussions.

The inspector general said staffing ratios were “dangerously low” for a population that has experienced significant trauma.

“The disproportionately high number of children to clinicians is especially worrisome in light of the continued increase in the number of children and length of stay at Tornillo,” the memo said.

$1,200 PER NIGHT

For each night each child spends at Tornillo, taxpayers spend up to $1,200 to pay the direct-care workers, cooks, cleaners, teachers and emergency-services workers, according to information staff at two congressional offices said they were provided on a recent visit. That’s well above the $775 officials have publicly disclosed, and close to five times more than a typical youth-migrant shelter costs.

BCFS did not dispute the cost, but said on average, actual costs are closer to $750 a day, which would bring current operations to more than $12 million a week.

The costs at Tornillo are so high because everything — water, sewage, food, staff and detainees — must be trucked in and out of the remote site. Every few hours, two teams fill up 2,000-gallon tanks of water from a hydrant outside the facility, then drive them back through the fences. Each day, 35,000 gallons of diesel are trucked in to run generators that power air conditioners and heaters.

Piferrer said BCFS was not charging the government for the tents, fire trucks and ambulance on site.

“Everything that is being provided has been directed by the federal government to be provided,” she said.

Scant details about how those funds are spent motivated New York-based software developer Josh Rubin to set up residence in an RV just outside the gates, where he watches the vehicles going in and out. In recent weeks, he said, he has spotted new trends: construction trucks moving equipment in to build another tent, a vehicle carrying heaters, more buses with tinted windows taking children to immigration court.

On a recent afternoon, a group of about 60 activists assembled to pray for the teens’ release.

Dalila Reynoso-Gonzalez, a program director for the Methodist immigration-advocacy group Justice for our Neighbors of East Texas, said she was moved to demonstrate at Tornillo after helping a father reunite with his son held there. The boy told her stories of a stark and lonely place and spoke of isolation, fear, disorientation.

He still has a foil blanket issued to him when he first was taken into custody, she said.

“It’s really heavy on my heart,” said Reynoso-Gonzalez. “How did we get to this place, why do we have so many children out there?”