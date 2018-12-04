Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Guidelines Range Calculation-Controlled-Substance Possession

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

Where a defendant in a drug case challenged his sentence, arguing that the guidelines range was improperly calculated, the judgment is affirmed because the defendant’s prior Missouri conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute qualified as a controlled substance offense under the guidelines definition. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Jackson (MLW No. 72359/Case ...

