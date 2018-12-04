Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Motion To Withdraw

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm challenged his sentence, the district court’s sentence was not an abuse of discretion, and there were no frivolous issues, so the judgment is affirmed and counsel’s motion to withdraw is also affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Vazquez (MLW No. 72363/Case No. ...

