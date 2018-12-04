Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Reasonableness

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a sex-crimes case involving a minor, the judgment is affirmed because the district court properly considered the sentencing factors and imposed a below-guidelines sentence. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Pearson (MLW No. 72362/Case No. 18-1576 - 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District ...

