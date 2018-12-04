Quantcast
8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Criminal Law: Supervised Release-No-Contact Condition

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

Where a defendant, whose violations of his supervised release included an assault on his wife, challenged his sentence and a special condition of supervised release that prohibited him from contacting his wife, the district court did not abuse its discretion in focusing on the defendant’s long criminal history, numerous violations of supervised release and violent ...

