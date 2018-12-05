Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Bankruptcy filing provides rare window into diocese finances

Bankruptcy filing provides rare window into diocese finances

By: Associated Press December 5, 2018

New Mexico's largest Catholic diocese has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months on lawyers to fight claims of clergy sex abuse and to prepare for a potentially lengthy battle in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's petition for reorganization provides a rare look into the finances of a religious organization that ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo