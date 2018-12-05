Quantcast
Rams, St. Louis PSL holders reach $24 million settlement

By: Associated Press December 5, 2018

The NFL's Rams will pay $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis who filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles. The settlement notice was filed in federal court last week but details weren't released until Wednesday. The class-action suit was filed on behalf of thousands of fans who bought PSLs ...

