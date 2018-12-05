Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court says disqualification of prosecutors should be rare

Supreme Court says disqualification of prosecutors should be rare

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 5, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court on Dec. 4 issued a ringing endorsement of the power of local prosecutors.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo