Home / National / Marlboro maker places $2.4 billion bet on marijuana

Marlboro maker places $2.4 billion bet on marijuana

By: Associated Press December 7, 2018

One of the world's biggest tobacco companies is diving into the cannabis market with a $2.4 billion buy-in. Marlboro-maker Altria Group Inc. is taking a 45 percent stake in Cronos Group, the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana provider said Friday. Altria will pay another $1.4 billion for warrants that if exercised, would give Richmond, Virginia-based Altria a ...

