Missouri Lawyers Media honors 16 for legal innovation

The winners of Missouri Lawyers Media’s inaugural Top Legal Innovation Awards, presented Dec. 5 at the Kill Devil Club in Kansas City. Front: Jaimee Hall of Legal Back Office, Matt Kitzi of ATGS Compliance Solutions, Jadii Castillo of PohlmanUSA, Maureen Brady of McShane & Brady, Sara Stock of Legal Back Office, Manu Stephen of Inventr

and Korb W. Maxwell of Polsinelli. Back: John Tyler of the Kauffman Foundation, Deborah Weaver of Alaris, Philip Kirkpatrick of Rabobank, Michael D. Fielding of Husch Blackwell, Richard Lozano of Monikur, Brandon Spencer of Xakia, Quinn Murphy of Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard and Kirk Damman of Lewis Rice. Maureen Brady of McShane & Brady, left, and her husband, Joe Marshall, admire Brady’s Top Legal Innovation Award during a ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Kill Devil Club in Kansas City. Brady was among 16 awardees at Missouri Lawyers Media’s inaugural event, which honors attorneys and entrepreneurs who have developed technologies that simplify and enhance the work of lawyers. Tim O’Leary, a shareholder at sponsoring law firm Sandberg

Phoenix & Von Gontard, kicks off Missouri Lawyers Media’s

inaugural Top Legal Innovation Awards. Kevin McShane, Joe Marshall, awardee Maureen Brady of McShane & Brady and Jeff Marshall at the reception. Awardee Philip Kirkpatrick of Rabobank and his wife, Jeanette Kirkpatrick. Sara Stock and Jaimee Hall, back right, brought their families to celebrate the Top Legal Innovation Award they earned for their company, Legal Back Office. With them are, in front, Parker Hall, Jackson Hall, Maya McConnell, Gavin McConnell, Amelia McConnell and Quinn Hall. At back left is Vince Hall with daughter Eden. Tellen Oots and Adam Weaver of Alaris. Overlays Previous Next Previous Next

Attorneys and businesses from across the state gathered Dec. 5 in Kansas City to celebrate innovation in the legal profession at Missouri Lawyers Media’s inaugural Top Legal Innovation Awards.

Missouri Lawyers Media presented 16 awards in three categories: emerging practice areas, law firm business changes and new services and products.

Publisher Liz Irwin said the honorees are strategists, problem solvers and innovators.

“They represent the epitome of ideas and work of people who don’t wait for things to happen,” she said. “They recognize a need and find creative solutions.”

St. Louis firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard partnered with Missouri Lawyers Media for the event.

Tim O’Leary, the firm’s business litigation group chairman and shareholder, said the awards stand in contrast to the legal profession’s reputation of being change averse.

“An outsider might look at this event and say, ‘That’s odd, why would a rigid profession like the practice of law be celebrating innovation?’” he said. “But the people in this room don’t think it’s odd. We don’t think it’s odd because we know the business of the practice of law is changing, and if you want to remain relevant in an ever-increasingly competitive marketplace, you have to innovate.”

O’Leary said innovation is the lifeblood of business, pointing to examples such as Silicon Valley.

“The same is true for our business,” he said. “The legal profession should be embracing innovation, not pushing it away, running away or being afraid of it.”

Honorees for emerging practice

areas are:

John Tyler, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation

Korb W. Maxwell and Nancy M. Hawes, Polsinelli

Maureen Brady, McShane & Brady

Sanford J. Boxerman, Capes Sokol

Honorees for law firm business

changes are:

Kirk A. Damman, Lewis Rice

Matt Kitzi, Armstrong Teasdale/ATGS Compliance Solutions

Philip Kirkpatrick, Rabobank

Honorees for new services or

products that support Missouri’s

legal community are: