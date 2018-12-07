Missouri Lawyers Media honors 16 for legal innovation

Attorneys and businesses from across the state gathered Dec. 5 in Kansas City to celebrate innovation in the legal profession at Missouri Lawyers Media’s inaugural Top Legal Innovation Awards.
Missouri Lawyers Media presented 16 awards in three categories: emerging practice areas, law firm business changes and new services and products.
Publisher Liz Irwin said the honorees are strategists, problem solvers and innovators.
“They represent the epitome of ideas and work of people who don’t wait for things to happen,” she said. “They recognize a need and find creative solutions.”
St. Louis firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard partnered with Missouri Lawyers Media for the event.
Tim O’Leary, the firm’s business litigation group chairman and shareholder, said the awards stand in contrast to the legal profession’s reputation of being change averse.
“An outsider might look at this event and say, ‘That’s odd, why would a rigid profession like the practice of law be celebrating innovation?’” he said. “But the people in this room don’t think it’s odd. We don’t think it’s odd because we know the business of the practice of law is changing, and if you want to remain relevant in an ever-increasingly competitive marketplace, you have to innovate.”
O’Leary said innovation is the lifeblood of business, pointing to examples such as Silicon Valley.
“The same is true for our business,” he said. “The legal profession should be embracing innovation, not pushing it away, running away or being afraid of it.”
Honorees for emerging practice
areas are:
- John Tyler, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
- Korb W. Maxwell and Nancy M. Hawes, Polsinelli
- Maureen Brady, McShane & Brady
- Sanford J. Boxerman, Capes Sokol
Honorees for law firm business
changes are:
- Kirk A. Damman, Lewis Rice
- Matt Kitzi, Armstrong Teasdale/ATGS Compliance Solutions
- Philip Kirkpatrick, Rabobank
Honorees for new services or
products that support Missouri’s
legal community are:
- Manu Stephen, Inventr
- Anne Post, Xakia Technologies
- Deborah C. Weaver, Alaris
- Drew Winship, Juristat
- Jaimee Hall and Sara Stock, Legal Back Office
- Michael D. Fielding, Husch Blackwell
- Quinn Murphy, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
- Richard R. Lozano, monikur
- PohlmanUSA, MyCase